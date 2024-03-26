Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,274,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

