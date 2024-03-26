Sendero Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.14. 28,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,090. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

