ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $785.50 and last traded at $784.50. 239,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,223,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $774.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.