Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $217.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

