Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,973,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

