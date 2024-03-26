Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Invests $40.74 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,738,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 38.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. The company had a trading volume of 92,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $238.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

