Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $390.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

SHW traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $342.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.56 and its 200 day moving average is $288.40. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $210.92 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $432,737,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

