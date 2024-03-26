Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.37

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1938015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

