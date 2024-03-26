Shonaid Jemmett- Page Buys 15,316 Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,581.07).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 2.31 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62.69 ($0.79). The stock had a trading volume of 869,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.96. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.13 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of £483.33 million, a PE ratio of 578.42 and a beta of 0.51.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

