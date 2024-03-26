Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $586.93 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $586.93 million and approximately $107.01 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,783,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,757,530,800 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

