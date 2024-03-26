Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 501.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

