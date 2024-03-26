Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,781 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

