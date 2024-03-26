Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

