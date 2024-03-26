Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $297.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.39 and a fifty-two week high of $300.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

