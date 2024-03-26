Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after buying an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 468,793 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 210,302 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

