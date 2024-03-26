Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 7.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.7% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.