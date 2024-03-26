Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

