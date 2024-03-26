Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,492 shares of company stock worth $35,306,704. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $82.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

