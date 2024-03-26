Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.