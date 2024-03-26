Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BND stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.