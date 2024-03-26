Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.