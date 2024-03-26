Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $20.85 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

