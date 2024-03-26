Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $421.88 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

