Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.59.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

