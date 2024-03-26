Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.