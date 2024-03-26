Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $604.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.25 and its 200-day moving average is $486.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.