Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $469.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

