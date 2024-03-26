Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

