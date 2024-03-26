Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

