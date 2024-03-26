Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

