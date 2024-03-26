Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

