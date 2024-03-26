Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $6,662,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.45. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.