Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 238 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

SCI stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

