Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

