Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.08.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

