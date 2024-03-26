Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 2.0 %

POOL opened at $408.17 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

