Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

