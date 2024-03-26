Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVW opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

