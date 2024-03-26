SingularityNET Price Hits $1.19 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $202.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007700 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,132.40 or 1.00047885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012283 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00153917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,381,312.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.1128674 USD and is up 6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $166,325,562.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.