SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $243.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.21 or 1.00078505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00152340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,381,312.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.2176061 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $227,372,794.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

