Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).
Sivota Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.62. The company has a market cap of £4.09 million and a PE ratio of -180.56.
About Sivota
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
