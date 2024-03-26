Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

