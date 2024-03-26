Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

SKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$5.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$529.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.78. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

