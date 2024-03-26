SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.50

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 24596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

SkyWest Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 49.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

