Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 296,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,211. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

