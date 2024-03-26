Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 445,878 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 121,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 365,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 728,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,618. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

