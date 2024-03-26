Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,913,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,705. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

