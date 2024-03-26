Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,658. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

