Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $754,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 109,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 2,859,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,923. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

