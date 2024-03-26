Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWM traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,171,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,488,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

